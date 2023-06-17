Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes France

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck eastern France on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said, revising downward an earlier measurement of 5.5 magnitude.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake.

