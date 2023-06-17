Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes France

An magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck eastern France on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said, revising downward an earlier measurement of 5.5 magnitude.
There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
When you show a spine
Is our furniture going pudgy?
Challenges of a greying population
A theory of justice
No use denying Dorsey’s revelations
Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'
Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5