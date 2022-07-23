Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Iran

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 23 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 22:27 ist

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck southern Iran on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. 

