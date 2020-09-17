Mainland China reports 9 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reports 9 new Covid-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Sep 17 2020, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 10:01 ist
Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mainland China reported nine new Covid-19 cases as of Sept. 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic patients also fell to 14 from 16 a day earlier, though China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,223, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
China

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 