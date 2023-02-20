Mauritius halts flights, shuts stock exchange as cyclone Freddy approaches

Cyclone Freddy: Mauritius halts flights, shuts markets

Reuters
Reuters, Port Louis,
  • Feb 20 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 20:02 ist
Forecasters watch satelitte control screens as they monitor Cyclone Freddy at Metor France, on the French overseas island of La Reunion on February 20, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Mauritius on Monday grounded flights and shut its stock exchange as Tropical Cyclone Freddy approached, posing a "direct threat" to the Indian Ocean island.

Mauritius, along with other Indian Ocean countries like Madagascar and African coastal nations like Mozambique, is regularly affected by severe storms and cyclones capable of destroying homes, infrastructure and crops.

Its weather service said in a bulletin issued at 10:10 local time (0610 GMT) that at its closest distance, Freddy may pass at about 120 km (75 miles) to the north-northwest of the island late in the afternoon, saying it represented a direct threat.

"As Freddy approaches Mauritius, (a) storm surge is likely to cause coastal inundation in risk areas. It is, therefore, strictly advised not to go at sea," the bulletin said. 

World news
mauritius
Cyclone
Madagascar
Indian Ocean Region

