Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blocks favoured candidate

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 22:41 ist
Credit: iStock.

The WTO is postponing a meeting next week where members were to try to pick a new chief but with little chance of succeeding after Washington blocked the favoured candidate, AFP learned Friday.

"It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November," the head of the selection committee told member states in a communication seen by AFP.

"I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations," he added.

WTO
United Nations
United States

