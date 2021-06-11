Minneapolis Star Tribune wins Pulitzer Prize for George Floyd coverage

The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.
Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.
Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”
Chauvin was later convicted of murder.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind
Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends