Minneapolis Star Tribune wins Pulitzer Prize for George Floyd coverage

The Pulitzer board called the coverage 'urgent, authoritative and nuanced'

  • Jun 11 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 01:25 ist
Community members visit one of the murals at George Floyd Square. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.

Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.

Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”

Chauvin was later convicted of murder.

