Missing Russian plane crashed into sea: RIA

The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Okhotsk Sea coast

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 13:32 ist
Russian An-26 plane is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with 28 people on board went missing while preparing to land in Russia's far east.

Several ships were on the way to the crash site, it cited emergency services as saying. The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Okhotsk Sea coast. 

More details awaited.

