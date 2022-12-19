Moderate intensity earthquake shakes Nepal

Moderate intensity earthquake shakes Nepal

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Dec 19 2022, 02:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 02:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A moderate intensity earthquake shook Central Nepal on Sunday night.

According to Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal, the tremor measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.53 pm with its epicentre located at Dhading district, 50 km west of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts. However, there was no report of any damage of property or casualty.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

How can tainted spinach cause hallucinations?

How can tainted spinach cause hallucinations?

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

 