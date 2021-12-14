Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 14 2021, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 08:14 ist
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had agreed to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia that could make up to 100 million vaccines a year.

The facility is also intended to be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said in a statement.

