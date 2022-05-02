More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine: UNHCR

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 02 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 14:52 ist

 More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Monday.

The statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities from official border crossing points, the UNHCR said.

