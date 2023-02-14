Over 7 mn children affected by Turkey-Syria quake: UN

More than 7 million children affected by Turkey-Syria quake: UN

In Turkey, the total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Feb 14 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 18:38 ist
Children play at a makeshift shelter in a school run by UNICEF in Aleppo. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and a major aftershock that devastated Turkey and Syria last week, the United Nations said Tuesday, voicing fear that "many thousands" more had died.



"In Turkey, the total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, told reporters in Geneva.

