Moscow cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

Anti-terrorist regimes were imposed in the three regions on Saturday

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 26 2023, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 18:14 ist
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Credit: IANS Photo

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

Also Read | Putin, Lukashenko hold another call after thwarted mutiny

Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday. Russian media cited local Federal Security Service (FSB) offices as saying similar regimes had been cancelled in the Voronezh and Moscow regions.

Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable".

Anti-terrorist regimes were imposed in the three regions on Saturday, as a column of rebellious Wagner mercenaries moved towards Moscow, exchanging fire with security forces. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 