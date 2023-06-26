Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday. Russian media cited local Federal Security Service (FSB) offices as saying similar regimes had been cancelled in the Voronezh and Moscow regions.
Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable".
Anti-terrorist regimes were imposed in the three regions on Saturday, as a column of rebellious Wagner mercenaries moved towards Moscow, exchanging fire with security forces.
