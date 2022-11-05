Musk bought outfit that spews lies across the world: Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.

"And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world… There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?“