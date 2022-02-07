Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet

Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet

Tonga's sole optic-fibre link to the internet and the rest of the world was severed by a volcanic eruption on Jan. 15 and only limited connectivity has been possible since

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Feb 07 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 12:23 ist
SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Elon Musk's satellite internet venture is helping to restore connectivity to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, according to an official in Fiji where the work is underway.

Tonga's sole optic-fibre link to the internet and the rest of the world was severed by a volcanic eruption on Jan. 15 and only limited connectivity has been possible since.

Also Read: Rebuilding post-eruption Tonga: 4 key lessons from Fiji after the devastation of Cyclone Winston

"A SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world," Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said on Twitter.

Starlink is a division of Tesla boss Musk's SpaceX aerospace company and in January Musk himself had taken to Twitter to mention that Starlink may be able to help.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and blanketed the capital of the nation of about 105,000 people in ash, as well as cutting the fibre-optic communications cable.

The timing of SpaceX's work is not clear, although the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, citing Sayed-Khaiyum, said engineers would operate a ground station in Fiji for six months.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Tonga's prime minister's office and state telecom Tonga Communications Corporation could not immediately be reached by phone or email.

Refinitiv shipping data shows cable repair ship Reliance has been off the coast of Tonga's main island for nearly a week as it seeks to fix the damaged subsea cable.

Any improvement in communications is likely to be a relief for Tongans who have struggled to stay in touch with relatives abroad and to assist recovery efforts that have also been hampered by a Covid-19 lockdown.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
tonga
Elon Musk
SpaceX
Starlink
Internet
Volcanic eruption

What's Brewing

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

 