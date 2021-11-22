Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN leader summit

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is not attending a virtual China-ASEAN leaders' summit on Monday, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.
The sources, from governments of the attending countries, said Myanmar was to be represented instead by its ambassador to China.
Check out the latest DH videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?
Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists