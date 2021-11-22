Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN talks

Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN leader summit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 22 2021, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 08:36 ist
Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. Credit: Reuters Photo

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is not attending a virtual China-ASEAN leaders' summit on Monday, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The sources, from governments of the attending countries, said Myanmar was to be represented instead by its ambassador to China. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Myanmar
China
ASEAN
World news

What's Brewing

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 