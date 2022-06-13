NASA loses 2 hurricane monitoring satellites on launch

NASA loses two hurricane monitoring satellites on launch

Astra received a $7.95 million contract from NASA in February 2021 for three launches, each with a pair of TROPICS devices on board

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 13 2022, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 05:56 ist

Two small NASA satellites that were meant to study hurricane development failed to enter orbit Sunday when their Astra rocket shut off before reaching the necessary altitude, the US space agency said.

"After a nominal first stage flight, the upper stage of the rocket shut down early and failed to deliver the TROPICS CubeSats to orbit," NASA's Launch Services Program said on Twitter.

In a post to its website before the launch, NASA described the TROPICS CubeSats as a constellation of six "shoe-box sized" satellites that will "study the formation and development of tropical cyclones, making observations more often than what is possible with current weather satellites."

Astra received a $7.95 million contract from NASA in February 2021 for three launches, each with a pair of TROPICS devices on board.

Hoping to become a key player in the market for launching small satellites, Astra promises more frequent launches with more flexibility than companies using bigger rockets, such as SpaceX and Arianespace.

But the start-up has faced recurring issues with its signature two-stage rocket failing to reach orbit.

In February, during another NASA CubeSat mission, Astra's second stage failed to reach orbit due to an issue releasing the shells that cover the satellites during launch.

"We regret not being able to deliver the first two TROPICS satellites," Astra's chief executive Chris Kemp said Sunday in a tweet.

"Nothing is more important to our team than the trust of our customers and the successful delivery of the remaining TROPICS satellites."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NASA
World news
United States
Space technology

What's Brewing

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Toys are no child's play

Toys are no child's play

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

 