NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns Ukraine war could last 'months, even years'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said there was no sign Russian President Vladimir Putin had dropped "his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine" and the war could last for a long time.
"We have to be realistic and realise that this may last for a long time, for many months, for even years. And that's the reason why we need also to be prepared for the long haul, both when it comes to supporting Ukraine, sustaining sanctions and strengthening our defences," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
