NATO forces will leave Afghanistan together: Blinken

NATO forces will leave Afghanistan together: Blinken

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Apr 14 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 15:42 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement as he meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that it was time for NATO allies to withdraw from Afghanistan and that the alliance would work on an adaptation phase, after Washington announced plans to end America's longest war after two decades.

"I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (NATO) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together," Blinken said in a televised statement at NATO headquarters.

NATO foreign and defence ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
NATO
Afghanistan
Antony Blinken

What's Brewing

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 