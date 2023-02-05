116 soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Nearly 200 soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

As of early January, more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained in Russia's captivity

IANS
IANS, Kyiv,
  • Feb 05 2023, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 06:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been freed following a latest prisoner swap, officials from both sides confirmed on Saturday.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians returned home, whereas Russia's state news agency TASS said that 63 Russian servicemen were released, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yermak also said that Russia returned to Ukraine the bodies of two British voluntary aid workers, and a volunteer soldier from Ukraine's International Legion.

The exchange came after a negotiation brokered by the United Arab Emirates, marking one of the largest prisoner swaps between the conflicting parties since the start of the conflict.

As of early January, more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained in Russia's captivity.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

What's Brewing

Professor's life spins out of control over toon

Professor's life spins out of control over toon

Victoria statue at Cubbon Park turns 117 today

Victoria statue at Cubbon Park turns 117 today

Nagaland, an off-roader's paradise

Nagaland, an off-roader's paradise

Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

McGregor to make UFC return against Michael Chandler

McGregor to make UFC return against Michael Chandler

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

 