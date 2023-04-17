Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users

Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users: Downdetector

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2023, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 08:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Netflix Inc. is down for more than 11,000 users in the United States on late Sunday, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Netflix
World news
United States

