Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users: Downdetector

Netflix Inc. is down for more than 11,000 users in the United States on late Sunday, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?
The great dilemma of a first-time voter