New Year's Eve fireworks kill men in Germany, Austria

The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Jan 01 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 19:10 ist
Fireworks explode despite a partial firework ban during Covid-19 restrictions in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo

Exploding fireworks killed two men on New Year's Eve, one in Germany and the other in Austria, local media reported Saturday.

A 37-year-old man died in Hennef near Germany's western city of Bonn.

A 39-year-old was severely injured in the same incident and taken to the hospital.

In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three other people were injured.

Several other people were injured in other mishaps involving fireworks in the German cities of Leipzig and Hamburg, German news agency dpa reported.

The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Germans bought illegal fireworks or built their own, increasing the risk of accidents.

Germany
Austria
Fireworks
World news

