'No chance of fair trial before Trump leaves office'

No chance of 'fair' trial before Trump leaves office: Senate leader Mitch McConnell

Trump charged with 'incitement of insurrection' has been impeached for a second time

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 14 2021, 03:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 03:52 ist
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Credit: AFP File Photo

The US Senate cannot conduct a "fair or serious" trial of impeached US President Donald Trump in the short time frame before he leaves office next week, the Senate's Republican leader said Wednesday.

"Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect (Joe) Biden is sworn in next week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Trump was impeached Wednesday, triggering a Senate trial. But "even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office," added McConnell, who has said he would not reconvene the chamber before its scheduled resumption January 19, one day before the inauguration.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Impeachment
US Senate

What's Brewing

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

 