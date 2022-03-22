No new humanitarian corridors announced in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 22 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 15:17 ist
A young boy looks through a subway window as he shelters from attacks in a metro station of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ukraine said on Tuesday its efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities were focused on the city of Mariupol but did not announce any new agreement with Russia to allow safe passage for trapped residents.

"We are focusing on evacuations from Mariupol," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She listed a number of places from where buses would try to evacuate civilians but Mariupol was not among them. She also made no mention of any new agreements with Russia on establishing "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate civilians.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

