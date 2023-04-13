N Korea missile didn't fall in Japan territory: Kishida

North Korean missile did not fall in Japanese territory: PM Kishida

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the projectile also did not appear to have fallen in Japan's economic waters

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Apr 13 2023, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 06:04 ist

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that a missile launched by North Korea "did not fall in Japanese territory", after the government issued a warning to residents of Hokkaido.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the projectile, which was "likely to be an ICBM-class ballistic missile, sharply angled eastwards" also did not appear to have fallen in Japan's economic waters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Japan
North Korea

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Harry Potter TV series in the works at HBO Max

Harry Potter TV series in the works at HBO Max

 