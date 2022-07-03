North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

AP
AP, Haltom City,
  • Jul 03 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life on Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.

Haltom City Police Det Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighbourhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 pm. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers — the state's elite police force — would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.

Texas
World news
Shooting

