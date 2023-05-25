100 firefighters battle seven-storey blaze in Sydney

Over 100 firefighters battle seven-storey blaze in Sydney

Images posted on social media showed flames almost as high as the building itself shooting into the sky

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • May 25 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 13:09 ist
This picture shows a fire at a building in Sydney on May 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 100 firefighters battled towering flames and thick smoke from a seven-storey blaze in central Sydney on Thursday that was spreading to other buildings.

"The building is starting to collapse, while the inferno is beginning to spread to several neighbouring buildings, including residential apartments," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.

Emergency services said they deployed more than 100 firefighters, with 20 fire trucks, who were "working to contain and extinguish the blaze" on Randle Street near the city's Central Station.

Also Read | Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies

At least one nearby vehicle has been destroyed by fire, they said.

"The public is urged to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue," the fires service said.

Images posted on social media showed flames almost as high as the building itself shooting into the sky.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sydney
Fire
Fire Accident
Australia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

Bollywood stars descend on Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

 