Ukraine leader claims 2,500 killed in Mariupol so far

Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed so far in war, says Ukraine presidential advisor

Oleksiy Arestovych accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid reaching the encircled city on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 14 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 13:53 ist
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.

He said he was citing figures from the Mariupol city administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid reaching the encircled city on Sunday.

Russia says it does not target civilians.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Invasion
Mariupol

