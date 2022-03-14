Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed so far in war, says Ukraine presidential advisor

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.
He said he was citing figures from the Mariupol city administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid reaching the encircled city on Sunday.
Russia says it does not target civilians.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71
Forest department plans database of snake catchers
War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls
Save Lalbagh lake from certain death
DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?
'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards