Pak court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan's wife

Pakistan court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was co-accused along with Khan in the case

Reuters
Reuters, Lahore,
  • May 15 2023, 16:35 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 16:35 ist
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in their legal team said.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was co-accused along with Khan in the case, which pertained to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.

Also Read | Imran Khan reaches Lahore High Court to seek bail in cases related to violence after his arrest
 

Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency last week, prompting violent protests across the country. He was later released and received bail from a court in Islamabad for two weeks.

"We had requested for a protective bail for Bushra Bibi in Al Qadir Trust Case and a two-judge bench of LHC has granted the bail till May 23," Bibi's lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjutha told Reuters.

Imran Khan
Pakistan
Lahore
World news

