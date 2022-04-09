Pakistan Political Crisis: Pak Parliament to decide PM Khan's fate today

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday to vote on removing Imran Khan as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader. The country's top court ruled late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning he would be ousted from office. Stay tuned for more updates.
PTI’s chief whip in the KP Assembly Shaukat Yousafzai, in a video message released to the media, termed the opposition’s move of no-confidence a joke
'Can-do' administrator Shehbaz Sharif frontrunner to become Pakistan's next PM
Shehbaz Sharif, the person most likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister, is little known outside his home country but has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician.
Prime Minister Imran Khan says he accepts a supreme court ruling that will likely see him ousted from office, but insists he is victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving the United States
Imran Khan says he will not accept 'imported government'; calls for street protests
Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.
Pak sets up commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind toppling Imran Khan govt
The Pakistan government has set up a commission led by a retired Army officer to investigate the alleged “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion against embattled Prime MinisterImranKhan, a senior minister said on Friday.
Pakistan PM alleges 'conspiracy' but accepts court ruling on confidence vote
Pakistan Prime MinisterImranKhansaid Friday he accepted a supreme court ruling that will likely see him ousted from office, but insisted he was victim of a "regime change" conspiracy involving the United States.
The national assembly will sit Saturday to decideKhan's fate, but the former international cricket star who became premier in 2018 is certain to lose a no-confidence vote following the defection of a coalition partner and several of his own party members.