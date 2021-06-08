Death toll in Pakistan train collision climbs to 63

Pakistan Railways says death toll from express trains collision now 63

AFP
AFP, Daharki,
  • Jun 08 2021, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 12:06 ist
Railway workers remove wreckage to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Pakistan Railways officials said Tuesday that at least 63 people had died in a double train accident in a remote part of southern Sindh province a day earlier.

They issued two lists of the dead that included 12 unidentified people from the accident, which saw a north-bound passenger train derail early Monday before being struck minutes later by an express coming from the opposite direction.

