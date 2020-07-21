Pakistan reports fall in daily Covid-19 infection count

Pakistan reported 1,013 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily infection count in more than two and a half months, taking the nation-wide tally to 2,66,095 cases.

The Covid-19 death toll stands at 5,639, including 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. Another 1,481 patients are in critical condition.

As many as 208,030 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.

Of the total, most cases have been detected in Sindh province at 113,553, followed by 90,444 in Punjab, 32,243 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,625 in Islamabad, 11,441 in Balochistan, 1,922 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,868 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The daily infection count has dropped to just over a thousand cases for the first time since May 2 when 1,012 cases were reported after the authorities conducted 8,716 tests.

Tuesday's daily infection count of 1,013 cases comes after 17,783 tests were conducted. So far, 1,758,551 tests have been conducted in the country.