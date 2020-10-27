Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d' Affaires over Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Chargé d' Affaires to protest over the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian diplomat was summoned to register "strong protest" on the "Kashmir Black Day".

It demanded that India rescind its "unilateral" action" of withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said that Pakistan will continue to raise his voice in support of Kashmiris.

India has firmly told Pakistan that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and shall continue to be an integral part of India. New Delhi has maintained that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters to India.