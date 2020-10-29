Pakistani woman gang-raped after being sold by husband

Pakistani woman gang-raped after being sold by husband

The incident took place in North Sargodha, some 200 kilometres from Lahore

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Oct 29 2020, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 16:46 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism in India

A woman in Pakistan's Punjab province was allegedly sold for rupees 5,000 by her husband to four persons who gang-raped her for 21 days.

The incident took place in North Sargodha, some 200 kilometres from Lahore.

The suspects took her to their place and gang-raped her for 21 days before she managed to flee and reached the local police station.

The woman on Wednesday submitted an application in the sessions court Sargodha after police refused to file a case against her husband and four rapists.

Additional sessions judge Muhammad Ijaz issued a notice to district police officer Sargodha and sought a report on the matter on November 2.

A number of gang rape incidents have been reported in Punjab province recently. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
gangrape

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

 