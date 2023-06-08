Pakistan's Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges

Pakistan's Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges

The ousted prime minister is now free on bail in several other cases

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jun 08 2023, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 16:45 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: IANS Photo

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan secured bail on Thursday from the Islamabad High Court over murder charges, blocking his arrest for 14 days, his lawyer Gohar Khan said.

The ousted prime minister is now free on bail in several other cases. He had been arrested on May 9 and held for three days, triggering violent protests by his followers.

He had travelled to the capital from his Lahore home to extend his bail in the other cases and seek bail over new murder charges, to avoid a new arrest. 

Imran Khan
Pakistan
World news

