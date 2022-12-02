Parcels with animals' eyes sent to Ukrainian embassies

All Ukrainian embassies and consulates have stepped up security measures

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Dec 02 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 20:05 ist

Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno.

He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”

Read | Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin

Nikolenko said they arrived after a package containing an explosive device that was sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. That was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week.

In addition, the entrance to the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican was vandalized and the embassy in Kazakhstan was warned of a mine attack, though that wasn't confirmed, Nikolenko said.

All Ukrainian embassies and consulates have stepped up security measures.

Nikolenko quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying that “we have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place.” 

