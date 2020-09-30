Paris has a Bengaluru moment after sonic boom shakes city

Denizens of Paris took to Twitter shell-shocked after they thought they heard an explosion, but, all they heard was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier.

Paris city police tweeted, clarifying that it was a jet crossing the sound barrier. This situation was uncannily similar to what happened in Bengaluru in May, 2020.

Un bruit très important à été entendu à Paris et en région parisienne. Il n'y a pas d'explosion, il s'agit d'un avion de chasse qui a franchi le mur du son.

N'encombrez pas les lignes de secours ! — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 30, 2020

"A very loud sound was heard in Paris and in nearby regions. There is no explosion, it is a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier. Don't clutter up the emergency lines!" the police tweeted

Parisians tweeted about explosion, with videos of reaction to the loud sound at Rolland Garros tennis tournament.

Explosion in Paris heard from games at Rolland Garros pic.twitter.com/3eVhSLrXQQ — . (@wiIffff) September 30, 2020

Strange question. But did anyone else in Paris hear or feel some kind of explosion just now? For me it was small but I did feel something — James McAuley (@jameskmcauley) September 30, 2020

A loud boom sound was reported from many areas in Bengaluru on 20th Maywith speculations rife among the public even as officials in disaster monitoring centre clarifying that there was no earthquake.

The Defence Department admitted later that the sound was indeed a sonic boom, caused by a jet crossing the sound barrier.