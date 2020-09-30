Paris has a Bengaluru moment: Sonic boom shakes city

Paris has a Bengaluru moment after sonic boom shakes city

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Denizens of Paris took to Twitter shell-shocked after they thought they heard an explosion, but, all they heard was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier.

Paris city police tweeted, clarifying that it was a jet crossing the sound barrier. This situation was uncannily similar to what happened in Bengaluru in May, 2020.

"A very loud sound was heard in Paris and in nearby regions. There is no explosion, it is a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier. Don't clutter up the emergency lines!" the police tweeted

Parisians tweeted about explosion, with videos of reaction to the loud sound at Rolland Garros tennis tournament.

Also Read: Tremors felt and loud noise heard in many parts of Bengaluru

A loud boom sound was reported from many areas in Bengaluru on 20th Maywith speculations rife among the public even as officials in disaster monitoring centre clarifying that there was no earthquake. 

Read more: Loud sound rattles Bengaluru; Defence Dept admits it's 'sonic boom'

The Defence Department admitted later that the sound was indeed a sonic boom, caused by a jet crossing the sound barrier.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Explosion
Paris
France
Bengaluru
sonic boom
fighter jet

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 