Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children shows 90.7% efficacy in trial

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of five to 11-year-olds, the US drugmaker said on Friday.

Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got Covid-19, compared with 3 who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Because more than twice as many children in the 2,268-participant trial were given the vaccine than placebo, that equates to better than 90% efficacy.

Outside advisors to the FDA are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to vote on whether to recommend that the agency approve the vaccine for that age group.

