PM Modi congratulates Netanyahu on assuming charge as Israel PM for 5th time

  • Jun 10 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 21:40 ist
Modi said he also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time.

The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world.

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted.

Modi said he also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time.

"India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," Modi said.

