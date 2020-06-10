PM Modi congratulates Netanyahu on assuming charge as Israel PM for 5th time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time.

The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world.

"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted.

Modi said he also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time.

"India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," Modi said.