Putin briefs Macron, Scholz on Russia-Ukraine talks

Putin briefs French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks

On Friday, Putin said there had been 'certain positive shifts' in the talks, which have been taking place in Belarus, but gave no details

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 12 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 19:56 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine during a three-way phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin did not elaborate on Putin's comments about the state of talks, 17 days into the war that began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On Friday, Putin said there had been "certain positive shifts" in the talks, which have been taking place in Belarus, but gave no details.

The Kremlin statement said Macron and Scholz raised questions about the humanitarian situation arising from what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine, and Putin responded with allegations of human rights abuses by Ukrainian forces. It did not cite evidence in support of those allegations.

The three leaders agreed to keep in contact, the Kremlin said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
Olaf Scholz

What's Brewing

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Easy ideas for everyday table settings

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

 