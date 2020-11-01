Quebec police arrests man for stabbing spree that killed two, injured five others

2 killed in stabbing incident in Quebec; 1 arrested

AP
AP, Quebec City,
  • Nov 01 2020, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 12:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims”.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital. However, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

Canada
Quebec
Stabbing
murder

