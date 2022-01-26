Reconsider travelling to India, US tells citizens amid high Covid cases

Rethink travelling to India: US to citizens over Covid

It also advised them to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  Jan 26 2022
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 02:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US on Tuesday advised its citizens to reconsider any travel to India due to the current high level of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The latest travel advisory from the US State Department also advised them to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.

The new advisory comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level-3 Travel Health Notice for India due to Covid-19, indicating a high level of Covid-19 in the country.

"Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the State Department said.

Placing India on "Level 3" travel advisory, the State Department advised its citizens to reconsider travel to India due to Covid-19. It also advised them to exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.

"Do not travel to: The state of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict,” the advisory said.

"Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations,” it added.

US news
CDC
United States
India
Covid-19
Coronavirus

