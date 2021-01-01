Reinstate of constitutional monarchy in Nepal: RPP

RPP demands reinstatement of constitutional monarchy in Nepal

The party leaders criticised Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's act of dissolving the House of Representatives

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jan 01 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 23:02 ist
A protester affiliated with a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party has his face covered with the party flag during a rally against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal December 29, 2020. Credit: REUTERS

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) on Friday staged an anti-government rally in the national capital, demanding the restoration of constitutional monarchy and Hindu state in Nepal.

Hundreds of supporters of the RPP started the protest march from Bhrikutimandap which converged into an assembly at Ratnapark open ground in the heart of Kathmandu.

The party leaders criticised Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's act of dissolving the House of Representatives.

Addressing the rally, RPP Chairpersons Kamal Thapa and Pashupati Shamsher Rana demanded Nepal be re-declared a Hindu state and constitutional monarchy be re-instated.

There is no alternative to reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state for protecting democracy and bringing political stability in the country, the RPP leaders said.

Nepal was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the people's movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of monarchy.

The party demanded a round table conference with the inclusion of the dethroned monarchy, effective management of corona pandemic, ending corruption and employment for youths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kathmandu
Nepal
KP Sharma Oli

What's Brewing

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why

Aussies told me to get lost: Gavaskar on 1981 walkout

Aussies told me to get lost: Gavaskar on 1981 walkout

To beat Covid, politicians must think like philosophers

To beat Covid, politicians must think like philosophers

 