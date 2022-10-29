Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in series of prisoner of war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said.

Ukraine's military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, among them soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members and doctors.

Further exchanges were being worked on, it said, but did not give details.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks.

Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.

He said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.