Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

Russia's defence ministry said the exercises scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus had begun

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 10 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 12:10 ist
This handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry on February 4, 2022 shows tanks on a snow-covered field during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range in Belarus. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia and Belarus launched joint military drills Thursday that had raised concerns in Western countries with fears that Moscow is plotting a major escalation in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that the exercises scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus had begun and would centre around "suppressing and repelling external aggression".

Russia
Belarus
Ukraine
World news

