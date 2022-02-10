Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

Russia and Belarus launched joint military drills Thursday that had raised concerns in Western countries with fears that Moscow is plotting a major escalation in the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that the exercises scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus had begun and would centre around "suppressing and repelling external aggression".
