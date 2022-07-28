Russia fines Snapchat owner for data law violation

A Russian court on Thursday fined Snapchat owner 1 million roubles ($16,667) for an alleged refusal to localise Russian user data on the country's territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 60.0000 roubles)