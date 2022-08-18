Russia invites India to take part in military drill with China

Moscow has requested New Delhi to send troops to take part in a multi-nation military exercise, which will take place in the eastern region of Russia from August 30 to September 5 next, in spite of objections from Japan.

If New Delhi decides to send troops for the Vostok (East) 2022 drill being hosted by Russia, its soldiers will exercise alongside their Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) counterparts, notwithstanding the continuing military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two neighbouring nations in eastern Ladakh.

Beijing on Wednesday confirmed that the Chinese PLA troops would take part in the exercise in Russia.

A source in New Delhi told DH that India would soon take a call on sending troops to Russia to join the exercise, which would take place in 13 training grounds of the Russian Army in the Eastern Military District of the country.

The Vostok (East) 2022 is the first multi-nation military exercise being hosted by Russia after it launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Apart from India and China, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Belarus are among the nations which received the invitation from Russia to take part in the drill.

Russia is apparently holding the exercise to send out a message to the United States as well as other western nations that it had the military capability to ensure defence of its entire territory even as it deployed over 100,000 soldiers in Ukraine for its “special military operations” in the East European country.

Tokyo objected to Moscow’s plan to include Northern Territories, a.k.a. Southern Kuril Islands, claimed by both Japan and Russia, in the list of venues for the multi-nation drill.

The Southern Kuril Islands are located between Hokkaido of Japan and the southern tip of the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia.

The islands separate the Okhotsk Sea from the North Pacific Ocean.