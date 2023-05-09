Russia launches new attack on Ukraine on Moscow's 'sacred' day

Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine on Tuesday as Russia celebrated the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, with Ukraine's air defences destroying 23 of 25 missiles fired, chiefly at the capital Kyiv, officials said.

The attack - the fifth in May - came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

Military officials said there were no casualties in Tuesday's attack and not much damage.

"As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv's city military administration, said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on Tuesday, one of its most important public holidays when thousands of people will line the streets of Moscow's Red Square to watch a military parade, set for 0700 GMT, and listen a speech by President Vladimir Putin.

"Overnight into the 'sacred' May 9, (they) launched an attack on the territory of Ukraine," Ukraine's air force said on its Telegram messaging app.

Popko said Russian forces were trying "to kill as many civilians as possible on this day".

Popko said Tuesday's attack was carried out with cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.

Falling debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv, Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel, adding there were no casualties nor much damage.

In the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv debris was found on a road.

"Kyiv stood up again and will stand up in the future!" Popko said.