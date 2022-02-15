Russia returns some troops to bases near Ukraine

Russia returns some troops to bases in areas near Ukraine

Some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 15 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 14:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo/Handout / Russian Defence Ministry

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases.

Read | Russia will retaliate if countrymen are killed in Ukraine: Report

Russia has amassed over 1,00,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb.10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

Viral Korean binge-eating trend is a hit in India

DH Toon | Constitution lessons from Yogi Adityanath

DH Toon | Constitution lessons from Yogi Adityanath

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

‘Friends’ in China: One where Ross’s ex-wife isn’t gay

‘Friends’ in China: One where Ross’s ex-wife isn’t gay

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

 