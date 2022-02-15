Russia returns some troops to bases in areas near Ukraine

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.
Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases.
Russia has amassed over 1,00,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb.10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.
