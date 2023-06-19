Russia repels Ukrainian attack in counteroffensive zone

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attack on Novodonetske village in counteroffensive zone

The ministry said in a statement that marines from Russia's Pacific Fleet had pushed back the overnight attack.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 19 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 13:40 ist
Ukrainian service members are seen on their position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to take the village of Novodonetske in the eastern Donetsk region, one of the areas where Kyiv's counteroffensive has been focused.

The ministry said in a statement that marines from Russia's Pacific Fleet had pushed back the overnight attack and destroyed Ukrainian armoured vehicles.

Also Read | Russian attack cannot be ruled out says Swedish parliamentary report

It released a video of what it said was the aftermath of the battle showing what one soldier heard talking in it said was a captured French-made tank.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield account.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday that Kyiv's forces had liberated eight settlements in the past two weeks of their offensive operations. 

