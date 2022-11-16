Russia to blame for 'incidents with missiles': Ukraine

Russia to blame for 'incidents with missiles': Ukrainian official

The two deaths from the missile strike were at a Polish grain facility near the Ukrainian border

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Nov 16 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 17:12 ist
Police investigate the site where a missile strike killed two people in Poland. Credit: AFP Photo

A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Russia was to blame for any "incidents with missiles" after waging war on his country.

Mykhailo Podolyak made his comments in a written statement after US President Joe Biden said a missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

"In my opinion, it is necessary to adhere to only one logic. The war was started and is being waged by Russia. Russia massively attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles. Russia has turned the eastern part of the European continent into an unpredictable battlefield," Podolyak said.

"Intent, means of execution, risks, escalation - all this is only Russia. And there can be no other explanation for any incidents with missiles."

The two deaths were at a Polish grain facility near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday as Russia carried out missile strikes across Ukraine.

Podolyak said that "when an aggressor country launches a deliberate massive missile attack on the entire territory of a large country on the European continent with its outdated Soviet weapons (class X missiles), a tragedy sooner or later also occurs on the territories of other states."

"Moreover, Russian missiles or their fragments have fallen more than once in border zones. I don't see the slightest sense in departing from this simple logic - only Russia is guilty of threats and excesses in other countries with its missile attacks," he said.

Podolyak said separately on Twitter that it was time for Europe to "close the sky" over Ukraine, adding: "No need to look for excuses and postpone key decisions." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Poland
World news

What's Brewing

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna

Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Denied education, young Afghan girls married off

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

 